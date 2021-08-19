Via Yahoo News:

Despite the Taliban’s long history of oppression of women and iron-fisted rule, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price Monday urged Afghanistan’s new leaders to form an inclusive government that had women in it.

Price cited a United Nations declaration calling for “an immediate cessation of all hostilities and the establishment, through inclusive negotiations, of a new government that is united, inclusive and representative – including with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women.”

Price said that the U.S. government would recognize a potential new government of Afghanistan so long as that government “upholds rights, doesn’t harbor terrorists, and protects the rights of women and girls.” He did not say how the Taliban could convince the U.S. government that it has reformed itself in this way.