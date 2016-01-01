Insane.

Via Daily Mail:

An anti-war campaign group has urged the British government to pay reparations to the Taliban in order to ‘advance the rights of the Afghan people’.

Stop the War Coalition, which was chaired for more than a decade by the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, called for the UK to ‘take the lead in offering a refuge programme and reparations’ following the Taliban’s seizure of Afghanistan.

The organisation also said the disaster now unfolding in Afghanistan was the responsibility of the US, British and other NATO governments who ‘plunged into a war that was always doomed to fail’.

