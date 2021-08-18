Via Mediaite:

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen below 50 percent in two key polling averages for the first time in his presidency, as chaos in Afghanistan dominates news coverage.

After many months of steady approval in the mid-50s, the president’s approval rating has fallen to 49.8 percent in FiveThirtyEight’s average of polls, and 49.4 percent in the RealClearPolitics average. In both cases, Biden remains above water, with average disapprovals of 44 percent and 46.8 percent, respectively.

Biden’s predecessor, former President Donald Trump, never got above 49 percent in the Gallup tracking poll, the 538 average (45.5%), or the RCP average (44.5%). In a speech Monday, Biden placed some of the blame for the situation in Afghanistan on Trump and his administration.

A source close to the White House told Mediaite that “The American people support the president and his agenda, including his plans to create millions of middle class jobs, take on prescription drug prices, and his decision not to surge thousands more American service members into harm’s way in Afghanistan to stop a coming offensive.”

