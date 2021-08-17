When things get tough, Joe gets sleepy and wants nap time.

Via The Hill:

President Biden has yet to speak with his foreign counterparts since the Taliban took the Afghanistan capital of Kabul, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday, as the White House faces questions from some allies about the repercussions of its withdrawal from the country.

“He has not yet spoken with any other world leaders,” Sullivan said during a briefing with reporters, noting that he and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have held regular calls with their own counterparts.

“Right now, the main issue is an operational issue,” Sullivan said. “It’s about how we coordinate with them to help them get their people out. And we are operating through logistical channels and policy channels to try and make that happen.”

