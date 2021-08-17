Serious question. How the hell did this go so mother-fu***ing wrong? Like, honestly …we all know Saigon Joe was going to be a disaster but this couldn’t have gone worse if it was planned. You literally could not have made this up.

Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan refuses to commit to evacuating all Americans from Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/zJT0NC7fEv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2021

Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki can’t offer any guarantee that all Americans will be evacuated from Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/0XKueyBXCg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2021