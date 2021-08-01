“Don’t talk to your neighbors. Please keep to your bubble.”

Via Daily Wire:

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has authorized a nationwide lockdown after a single case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Auckland, telling citizens to shun neighbors and keep to their “bubble.”

A 58-year-old man tested positive for the virus, triggering week-long lockdowns in Auckland, where he resides, and Coromandel, a coastal town he had recently visited. The infection also triggered a three-day lockdown for the entire nation.

And the lockdown will be intense — a so-called “level 4” lockdown, where schools, offices, and businesses are forced to close with the exception of “essential services.”

