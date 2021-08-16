Via Chicago Sun Times:

Fifty-six people were shot, eight of them fatally, in citywide gun violence this weekend. Six of the wounded were 15 years old or younger.

The youngest homicide victim, a 7-year-old girl, was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon that also wounded her younger sister.

Serenity Broughton, 7, and her 6-year-old sister were being placed in the backseat of a car by their mother when gunfire rang out about 2:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue, Chicago police said.

The 7-year-old was shot in her chest and torso and pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Police said her younger sister was “fighting for her life” at Loyola University Medical Center.

