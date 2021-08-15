Shocker.

Via Daily Caller:

Washington Post White House correspondent Anne Gearan said Sunday that President Joe Biden was so caught up in wanting to get out of Afghanistan that he ignored advice from top generals.

Gearan joined a panel discussion on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to discuss the Taliban’s rapid takeover of much of Afghanistan in the wake of the Biden administration’s accelerated exit from the country. […]

“They (Generals) didn’t want to do it,” Gearan replied, saying that Biden’s relationship with the top generals had not been the best from the very beginning.

“Biden took office very skeptical of the generals, as he likes to call them, for exactly the point you make,” Gearan continued. “He thinks Obama got jammed — that’s his word — during the surge and he was determined not to be jammed himself.”