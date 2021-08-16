Back the blue right? lol

Via Sky News:

Deputy Commissioner Mick Willing says New South Wales Police will launch Operation Stay at Home from midnight tonight.

“The unprecedented operation will see thousands of police officers from police districts and police area commands across the state working alongside our colleagues from the Australian Defence Force, enforcing the strengthened public health orders,” he said.

Mr Willing said 1,400 highway patrol officers would be “out and about with their specialist equipment”.

“Patrolling back roads, setting up roadblocks, so there is simply nowhere for you to go if you want to breach public health orders,” he said.

“We now have a state-wide lockdown across the state, and we need 100 per cent of people to stay at home and comply with the orders. Not 90 per cent, 100 per cent.”

