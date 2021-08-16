Via Yahoo:

Former President Donald Trump called on President Joe Biden to “resign in disgrace” on Sunday amid the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

After about a weeklong military surge that led to the Taliban capturing nearly all of Afghanistan, Taliban forces closed in on Kabul on Sunday, prepared to take over the capital and declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

“It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy,” Trump wrote in a tweemail. “It shouldn’t be a big deal, because he wasn’t elected legitimately in the first place!”

PENTAGON AUTHORIZES ANOTHER 1,000 TROOPS TO KABUL

The former president’s statement came hours after diplomats and other U.S. citizens working at the embassy in Kabul were directed to the airport then ordered to shelter in place after reports the airport was under fire.

The developments lead the Pentagon to authorize an additional 1,000 troops to Kabul, amping the temporary U.S. troop count in the country to around 6,000 troops.

