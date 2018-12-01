She gives hacks a bad name.

Via Daily Wire:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) praised Democrat President Joe Biden over the situation in Afghanistan in a statement issued on Saturday evening, saying that Biden “is to be commended” for “the actions he has taken.”

Pelosi’s statement comes as the Taliban has rapidly seized control of Afghanistan following a disastrous pullout by the Biden administration. The Taliban now controls the majority of the country, has seized a significant amount of U.S. military hardware and weapons, and is reportedly carrying out atrocities and human rights abuses. […]

Pelosi again doubled down on praising Biden for “the clarity of purpose” of his “statement and the wisdom of his actions.”

