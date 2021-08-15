Via Mediaite:

President Joe Biden issued a statement on Sunday regarding the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, reaffirming his administration’s plans and placing blame on the plan he “inherited from [his] predecessor,” former President Donald Trump, and the inability of the Afghan military to hold their own country.

Biden began the statement by describing how he and his national security team were working “to protect our interests and values as we end our military mission in Afghanistan.”

Among the publicly announced plans, Biden mentioned the deployment of approximately 5,000 troops “to make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown of U.S. personnel and other allied personnel, and an orderly and safe evacuation of Afghans who helped our troops during our mission and those at special risk from the Taliban advance.”

The government was continuing to work “to process, transport, and relocate Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other Afghan allies,” Biden continued. “Our hearts go out to the brave Afghan men and women who are now at risk. We are working to evacuate thousands of those who helped our cause and their families.”

