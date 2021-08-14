Via NBC:

The comedian Horatio Sanz is accused in a lawsuit of grooming a teenage girl and sexually assaulting her while he was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.”

The suit was filed Thursday in New York City Supreme Court in Manhattan and obtained by NBC News via the girl’s attorney. It alleges the girl was assaulted on numerous occasions beginning in 2000 when she was 15 and Sanz, who was on the show from 1998 to 2006, was 31. The comedian, SNL Studios and NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News, are listed as defendants.

Andrew Brettler, an attorney for Sanz, said in a statement that the allegations are “categorically false.” SNL Studios and NBCUniversal said they do not comment on legal matters.

The lawsuit alleges that the girl, identified as Jane Doe, was a superfan of “SNL” and would post about the show on a website she ran. In January 2000, Sanz and fellow cast mate Jimmy Fallon emailed the 15-year-old from an NBC account, according to the suit.

Keep reading…