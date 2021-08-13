Thanks Joe.

Via Washington Times:

Homeland Security issued a new terrorist threat alert Friday saying it has detected signs of life in al Qaeda ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

The signs of life included the Islamist terrorist organization issuing its first new magazine in more than four years.

Homeland Security also reiterated its warnings over dangers stemming from what it has come to call racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists. It said that “increased societal strains” during the coronavirus pandemic may spur greater violence from those elements.

