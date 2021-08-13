Via WSJ:

KABUL—The Taliban completed the seizure of Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest city and the Islamist movement’s birthplace, and took into custody a warlord who organized the failed defenses of the western city of Herat.

Combined with other advances, including the capture of the provincial capital of Helmand, the fall of these two major cities has given the Taliban full control of southern and western Afghanistan, allowing the insurgent movement to pool its forces for a final march on Kabul.

The U.S. has already launched the drawdown of its large embassy in Kabul, sending troops to evacuate most of the staff as it cuts the diplomatic presence to an essential core. Other Western embassies are readying similar plans, fearing that the Taliban could lay siege to the Afghan capital within days.

