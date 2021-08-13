Via Daily Caller:

Former Attorney General Eric Holder called for people to take to the streets and protest voting laws while speaking on MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show” Thursday night.

“Power cedes nothing without a demand. We too often underestimate the power that we have as regular American citizens by marching, by protesting, by raising our voices,” Holder said. “If we make our voices known, if we demand the kind of change, the fair change that we’re seeking, I think it will help in the process.

“It’s not going to probably move Republicans,” he continued. “On the other hand, Democrats are going to have to think to themselves, ‘do I want to be seen as the person who James Eastland…those people before, who stood against the passage of Civil Rights bill–do I want to have that as my legacy?’ In raising the consciousness of people, by demonstrating, by getting arrested, by doing the things that ended segregation.”

