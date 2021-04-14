Gee, I wonder why they turned their backs on her.

Via Daily Wire:

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot fired the latest salvo against the Chicago Police Department (CPD) in a press conference Wednesday, firing back at officers over comments made about a planned bagpipe tribute for fallen CPD officer Ella French that was scrapped by a deputy supervisor.

Lightfoot accused Chicago police of “hijack[ing]” fallen officer Ella French’s procession from the University of Chicago medical center to the Cook County medical examiner’s office when they massed to perform the tribute, as is reportedly traditional for the Chicago Police Department. […]

On Wednesday, in a contentious press conference, Lightfoot laid the blame on CPD, telling reporters that officers tried to “hijack” French’s procession, preventing the family from having adequate time with French’s body ahead of the autopsy.

