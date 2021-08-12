Via Washington Examiner:

As students prepare to return to classrooms in the fall, battles over critical race theory and mask mandates are resurfacing at school board meetings nationwide.

Parents packed into auditoriums and parking lots for meetings this week to protest various school policies as the first day of classes quickly approaches, reviving the chaotic scenes that closed out the spring semester earlier this year.

In Loudoun County, Virginia — the site of one of the fiercest fights against left-leaning school rules — more than 150 people lined up to speak at a meeting to weigh in on a transgender policy.

The Tuesday meeting dragged on for hours due to comments from parents, pushing the final vote to Wednesday.

During the lengthy and emotional speaking period on Tuesday, a woman who said she was a Loudoun County teacher resigned over the proposed rule, which would compel school staff to use a student’s preferred pronouns and grant transgender students access to the bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

