Those “Free Britney” dorks will be happy as hell. But seriously, a grown ass woman with two kids doesn’t need a conservator, it’s stupid.

Via TMZ:

Jamie Spears has agreed it’s time to step down as conservator of Britney’s estate — he just said so in new legal docs — and he wants to work with the court on an orderly transition.

We’ve learned Jamie’s lawyer is filing legal docs in which he says, “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate … and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests.”

And then, he lowers the boom … “Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

