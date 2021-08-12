Via NY Post:

Arnold Schwarzenegger says “Hasta la vista” to anti-maskers as COVID-19 regulations return amid the Delta variant.

The “Terminator” film icon and former governor of California spoke via YouTube Wednesday to urge “schmucks” to follow the rules and get vaccinated to “protect your fellow Americans.”

“There is a virus here — it kills people,” Schwarzenegger said, “and the only way we prevent it is get vaccinated, get masks, do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about ‘Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, screw your freedom.”

The 74-year-old actor was part of a panel with CNN’s Alex Vindman and Bianna Golodryga to discuss misinformation and COVID-19 policy.

“Yeah, you have the freedom to wear no mask — but you know something?” Schwarzenegger continued. “You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask. You are supposed to protect your fellow Americans around you.”

