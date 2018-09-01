The left has turned hypocrisy into an art form.

Via Fox News:

So far this year, John Kerry’s family jet has already emitted 30 times the amount of carbon emitted by a typical passenger vehicle per year, data reviewed by Fox News show.

A Fox News review of flight data and an industry emissions calculator found that the jet emitted an estimated 138 metric tons of carbon on trips dating from Jan. 10 to Aug. 6.

The numbers come as Kerry, President Biden’s climate envoy, emphasizes the need for climate action amid the United Nation’s latest report. […]

In total, Kerry’s private jet has taken at least 20 trips this year (including the brief 10 min. flight) with 1597 combined minutes, or more than 26 hours. Many of these flights occurred within Massachusetts, including Martha’s Vineyard and Boston International Airport. At least two flights took place between Massachusetts and New Jersey.

