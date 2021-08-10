Via Newsbusters:

President Joe Biden is at odds with the First Amendment. His administration has reportedly pressured Facebook for several months to censor Americans who post views contradicting the administration’s COVID-19 narrative.

The First Amendment prohibits the federal government from restricting the right of Americans to freely express their beliefs. However, in an attempted end run around the Constitution, the Biden administration has pressured Facebook to adopt the government’s position on “misinformation” concerning messaging about COVID-19, according to The New York Times.

The liberal newspaper reported that then-White House senior advisor for COVID-19 response Andy Slavitt reached out to Facebook Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg in March and “delivered an ominous warning” about the company’s future and alleged responsibilities. “For many weeks, Mr. Slavitt and other White House officials had been meeting with Facebook to urge the company to stop the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus vaccines,” The Times reported.

