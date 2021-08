Via Star Telegram:

Fort Worth schools will require masks to begin the school year, Superintendent Kent Scribner announced Tuesday during a special board meeting.

Scribner said he is immediately directing a mask mandate for all students and employees indoors and on buses. The district will monitor COVID-19 data and revisit the protocol as needed, he said. Classes begin Monday.

“The safety of students and staff has and always will be our priority,” he said.

