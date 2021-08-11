A Family Dollar store near Leighton Ave. has a sign on its door saying everyone has quit. I’ll be speaking with a former employee later today. Watch @1011_News at 5:30 and 10 for the full story. pic.twitter.com/N42lIfBDKV

Via Fox 5:

A Family Dollar store in Lincoln, Nebraska reopened Monday after being forced to temporarily close when the entire staff, fed up over poor pay, management and long hours, walked off the job

On Sunday, the store’s assistant manager, Breanna Faeller, and the store’s only cashier left a farewell note on the front door of the store that read: “We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Keep reading…