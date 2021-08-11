Via DailyMail:

For the first time in U.S history, the number of white people in the nation is expected to show a decline when racial breakdowns of the 2020 Census are reported this week.

The data, set to be released on August 12, will reveal just how much the ethnic and racial make up of the nation has shifted over the past decade, according to preliminary data seen by The Washington Post.

‘Twenty years ago if you told people this was going to be the case, they wouldn’t have believed you,’ said William Frey, demographer at the Brookings Institution. ‘The country is changing dramatically.’

