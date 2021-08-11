Via NPR:

West Virginia Wesleyan College won’t require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when they arrive for classes this month — but the small Christian liberal arts school says it will charge a hefty $750 fee for anyone who hasn’t received at least a first shot.

The private college, which has about 1,500 students, says that about 90% of faculty and staff and “a large percentage of students” have already been vaccinated.

However, students who don’t show proof of vaccination by Sept. 7 will incur the fee, according to the college’s website.

