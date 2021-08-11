Via Just The News:

The Democratic-led Senate voted to authorize more than $4 trillion of federal spending in less than 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes $517 billion in new spending and a reauthorization of funding from the highway bill, at 11:17am on Tuesday.

The Senate moved to debate on the Democrats’ filibuster-proof $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation proposal. The framework for the plan authorizing that level of federal spending passed in a 50-49 vote early Wednesday morning at 3:50am.

The reconciliation bill includes new spending programs related to tuition free community college, universal pre-K, support for child care and Medicaid expansion. It contains tax increases such as a corporate tax rate hike to pay for part of the bill. Once the proposal is turned into formal legislative language, it will be put up for a final vote on the Senate floor. It can pass with every Democratic senators’ vote plus Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.

Keep reading…