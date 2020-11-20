Biden yearning for dictator-like powers.

Via Daily Wire:

President Joe Biden is “checking” to see whether he has the power to overrule state governors and institute a national mask mandate for school-aged children, according to a report in the New York Post.

Biden, fresh off of the decision to allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to reinstate an eviction moratorium, despite Supreme Court guidance indicating that the legislature, not the CDC, should be responsible for such a measure, may be looking to take similar initiative with mask mandates.

A measure requiring universal masking in educational institutions would specifically target states like Texas and Florida, whose Republican governors — Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, respectively — have outlawed universal masking mandates, giving parents the power to make decisions on masking, rather than local governments and school districts.

