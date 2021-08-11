Via TMZ:

Holy LGBTQ, Caped Crusader!!! Robin’s dropping big personal news in the latest installment of “Batman: Urban Legends” … he’s bisexual.

Tim Drake is the DC character who fights crime as Robin, and when the sixth installment of the comic book dropped Tuesday the story ended with Tim saying yes to going on a date with a guy named Bernard Dowd.

The story goes … Robin had a “lightbulb moment” while fighting side-by-side with Bernard. After coming to his rescue as Robin, Tim later hits up Bernard’s pad, and you can see the anticipation’s building ’cause he hypes himself up, saying … “It’s OK, Tim. You got this.”

Keep reading…