Via Washington Examiner:

The chairman of the Minneapolis Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party is defending his previous statement in support of burning down a city police building, saying that he valued “substance” over “decorum.”

Devin Hogan, the Minneapolis chairman for the DFL, wrote an article on Aug. 2 in support of protesters who set the city’s Third Precinct police station on fire last May, arguing it was an “act of pure righteousness” in the face of the murder of George Floyd earlier that month.

“Like it or not, setting the Third Precinct on fire was a genuine revolutionary moment. An act of pure righteousness to open new worlds of understanding,” Hogan wrote. “The people declared themselves ungovernable and unilaterally took their power back. The largest international human rights movement in modern history had begun. The youth of Minneapolis carried all of this. The cops started it.”

