Alec Baldwin has called New York governor’s Andrew Cuomo’s resignation “tragic”.

It came soon after Cuomo resigned, citing a need for the state to move on from the sexual harassment scandal that has engulfed his administration in recent months.

Responding to the news on Twitter, Baldwin wrote: “Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day.

“Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified,” Baldwin tweeted to his one million followers.

The Independent has reached out to representatives of Baldwin for further comment.

