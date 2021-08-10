Via The Hill:

The Texas Supreme Court ruled that state Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., to block the passage of a GOP-backed elections overhaul bill can be arrested and brought back to the state Capitol.

The ruling from the high court comes hours after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and state House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) asked the court to block an order from a Travis County Judge stopping the state from exercising its authority to arrest the lawmakers.

The Republicans wanted the court to overturn the order by 5 p.m.

