Defies logic.

Via Washington Examiner:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged to house and feed the world’s homeless population this week during a whirlwind “Comeback California” tour that is designed to stave off a September recall by angry voters.

The Golden State is already cracking under the weight of the nation’s largest homeless population and one of the worst economic climates post-COVID-19. With millions of middle-class residents and business owners fleeing to red states, those left behind have seen a burgeoning lower class emerge.

Gasoline is pushing $5 a gallon in some counties, 180,000 homeless pack into all the blue cities, and dilapidated freeways are strewn with trash.

Even the Atlantic outlined the hostile economic environment in a lengthy article titled “The California Dream is Dying.”

It’s against this backdrop that Newsom held a press conference Monday pledging $12 billion to combat homelessness on top of billions that have already been spent. People will be taken care of, and anyone who wants to avail themselves to the California dream is welcome, he responded to a reporter who asked whether he expected the nation’s homeless to descend upon California with this new expenditure.

