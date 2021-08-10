Via USA Today:

CHICAGO – Two brothers have been charged in a shooting Saturday that left one police officer dead and another seriously wounded.

Emonte Morgan, 21, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Officer Ella French, 29, along with attempted murder and other charges, according to a statement Monday from the Cook County State’s Attorney Office. Eric Morgan, 22, faces charges including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Both men were scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Tuesday.

The incident began as a routine traffic stop before the men began shooting at the officers, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference Sunday. The officers returned fire, striking one person in the vehicle, who was hospitalized and is in stable condition, Brown said.

The shooting left French’s partner critically wounded, authorities said. The Chicago Police Department tweeted Sunday asking for prayers as he remained in the hospital “fighting for his life.”

