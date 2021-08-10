Via NY Post:

One down. One to go.

Now that Andrew Cuomo has resigned, his brother, Chris, must be next.

They are, after all, both guilty of gross ethics violations.

Before his “long-planned vacation” this week, it has been positively Orwellian to watch, night after night, CNN’s highest-rated primetime host blatantly ignore this huge, developing bombshell of a story, simply because he’d rather not — while informing upper management that he would continue to advise his brother, who also faces criminal charges and civil lawsuits.

I highly doubt Andrew’s resignation will impact Chris’ advisory status. His brother, after all, is still in crisis.

Chris “promised not to discuss Andrew Cuomo’s strategic response to the scandal with any government official besides the governor himself,” the New York Times reported.

