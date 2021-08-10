Well done, Rashida.

Via Daily Wire:

On Sunday, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) attacked Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), saying he was “throwing a tantrum” because Paul had issued a video challenging the “mandates, lockdowns and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and bureaucrats.”

Tlaib tweeted a map of the current incidence of the coronavirus in Kentucky with the caption, “The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again. People are getting sick and dying 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19. He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus.”

But that very night, Tlaib reportedly attended a wedding at which she went maskless as she danced closely with other guests. “The footage was taken at a wedding in Wayne County, Michigan, by Bassam Saleh, a band from Dearborn, Michigan that was performing at the affair,” the Daily Mail reported. “Clips show Tlaib dancing among a cramped group of wedding guests, holding hands and hugging members of the crowd.”

