Via Newsbusters:

The indoctrination of our youth begins with media sites like Teen Vogue that are now publishing articles with the purpose of encouraging young adults to become part of Democratic Socialists of America. The organization name is an oxymoron in itself but the morons who are pushing this don’t care about the consequences that come from a radicalized nation. According to this new article, “there is no future under capitalism” and it is “a system of profit and exploitation.”

It sounds absolutely ridiculous to those who have studied the history of socialism and how it quickly morphs into communist dictatorship and fascism. The truth is that Generation Z has grown up in a time of peace for the United States and are the most prosperous and privileged people in the world because of capitalism. The GDP per capita for the largest economies in the world quickly reveals the superiority of capitalism in promoting wealth for all citizens.

The author of this Teen Vogue article, Calla Walsh, wrote, “As the youngest delegate at this week’s Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) National Convention, I urge members of my generation to mobilize toward building a socialist future.”

