Question for Twitter: Does a woman have a penis?

Via Daily Wire:

Twitter censors are continuing to patrol the platform for posts that acknowledge the scientific fact that male-to-female transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is a biological man.

As The Daily Wire reported last week, the tech giant suspended popular conservative podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey for a post that read, “Hubbard failing at the [Olympic] event doesn’t make his inclusion fair. He’s still a man, and men shouldn’t compete against women in weightlifting.”

Twitter promptly notified Stuckey that she had violated its policy against “hateful conduct.”

Later the same day, responding to news of Stuckey’s suspension, conservative Christian radio host Erick Erickson tweeted, “This is absurd. Laurel Hubbard is a man, even if Twitter doesn’t like it.” Erickson, too, was promptly suspended.

