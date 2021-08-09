Via CNN:

In a move that escalated Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fight over mask mandates, the governor’s office said Monday that the state board of education could move to withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board members who disregard the governor’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates for school districts.

Last month DeSantis, a Republican, issued an executive order requiring the state’s health and education departments to create rules preventing local school mask mandates. Several lawsuits have since been filed challenging the constitutionality of the executive order.

Some school districts are considering mask mandates and at least one has said masks will be required unless the parents opt out.

