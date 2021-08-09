Via The Hill:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) did not rule out challenging Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) when asked during a recent interview if she will launch a primary bid for his seat.

CNN’s Dana Bash asked Ocasio-Cortez, the two-term congresswoman representing the Bronx and a leading member of the progressive wing of the party, if she will challenge Schumer in a primary race in the future.

Schumer is up for reelection in 2022, and speculation has swirled for years around whether the 31-year-old firebrand will take on her party’s Senate leader. Schumer has represented the Empire State in the upper chamber since 1999.

