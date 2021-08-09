Via The Mirror:

Thousands have been forced to flee their homes as apocalyptic wildfires in Greece continue to rage through the country.

The island of Evia was burning uncontrollably for a sixth day on Sunday after ferries were scrambled to rescue beleaguered residents.

The blaze on the island, which is Greece’s second-biggest, erupted into several fronts, tearing through thousands of acres of forest across its northern region, forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.

The flames engulfed homes in five villages but the full extent of the damage was not immediately known.

“(It’s) like a horror movie,” said a 38-year-old pregnant evacuee who gave her name as Mina, after she boarded a rescue ferry at the town of Pefki.

Keep reading…