fact check: It was.

Via Newsweek:

Former President Donald Trump’s chief spokesperson said Sunday that Fox News edited a new interview with Trump to remove unverified claims about election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Liz Harrington, a former Republican National Committee spokesperson who was appointed as Trump’s personal spokesperson in June, accused Fox News of censorship after Trump appeared on Bongino’s Saturday night show, Unfiltered, to discuss and criticize Democratic policies under the administration of President Joe Biden.

“Fox News DELETED President Trump’s words,” Harrington tweeted after the interview, sharing a YouTube video that allegedly shows a “jump edit.”

Harrington claimed that the network edited out a quote from Trump calling the election “fake” and mentioning “voter abuse” and “voter fraud.”

Keep reading…