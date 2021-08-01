Mayor Beetlejuice never disappoints.

Via Daily Wire:

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) claimed guns and “the violence they bring” are responsible for the death of Chicago police officer Ella French.

Twenty-nine-year-old French, a three-and-a-half-year veteran of the force, died over the weekend after she was shot during a traffic stop. French is the first officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty since Lightfoot took office in 2019, and the first female officer to be killed since 1988.

“Today is an official day of mourning for the city,” Lightfoot’s official Twitter account posted Sunday. “We lost a young officer. I offer my condolences to her mother, brother, family, and friends. Please keep this officer, the officer in the hospital, and CPD in your prayers.”

“Some say we don’t do enough for the police. Others say we do too much. All of this must stop. We have a common enemy: it’s guns & the violence they bring,” she continued. “Two young people did what we asked of them: service over self. And one paid with her life.”

