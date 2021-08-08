Via NY Post:

A performer at former President Barack Obama’s birthday party managed to take stealth pictures of the opulent Martha’s Vineyard event and share them with Instagram followers.

Rapper Trap Beckham and manager TJ Chapman discreetly snapped pics of the event’s high-end food, drink and swag offerings and talked to their followers as the party unfolded, according to screenshots of the posts, which were later deleted under the event’s photography ban.

The recording artist and his handler posted themselves smoking cannabis — which is legal in Massachusetts.

Snaps of the open bar showed bottles of top-shelf liquor and cigars, and s’mores cocktails garnished with melted marshmallows.

