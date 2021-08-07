Via Neowin:

Apple recently announced that it is introducing new child safety features to its ecosystem, including the ability to scan photos uploaded to iCloud using on-device machine learning and comparing it to known images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) repository. Another feature may also inform parents if their child – who is below 13 years old – shares or receives sexually explicit content.

The move has drawn criticism from a lot of tech experts and entities such as the Head of WhatsApp, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), Edward Snowden, and more, who call it a breach of privacy despite being well-intentioned. Apple is fully aware of the the debate it has created, as can be seen in an internal company memo.

