Ouch.

Via Business Insider:

Seventy percent of New Yorkers say Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll. Meanwhile, 63% say the NY state assembly should impeach the governor, a prospect that appears increasingly likely.

More significantly, 55% of New Yorkers polled said Cuomo should face criminal charges for his actions. One of Cuomo’s accusers filed a criminal complaint with the Albany sheriff’s office on Friday.

The poll also indicated that New Yorkers overwhelmingly believe the women that have come forward, with 65% saying that they think Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.