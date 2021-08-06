bUt BuSiNeSsES CaN Do WhAteVeR ThEy WanT!!!11

Via CNBC:

United Airlines will require its 67,000 U.S. employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19 by no later than Oct. 25 or risk termination, a first for major U.S. carriers that will likely ramp up pressure on rivals.

Hours after United’s announcement on Friday, discount carrier Frontier Airlines said its employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 1 or get frequently tested for Covid.

Airlines including United had resisted vaccine mandates for all workers, instead offering incentives like extra pay or time off to get inoculated. Delta Air Lines in May started requiring newly hired employees to show proof of vaccination. United followed suit in June.

