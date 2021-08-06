Via Stuff.co.NZ:

Billionaire Google co-founder Larry Page is a New Zealand resident, the government has confirmed to Stuff.

On Thursday evening a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) confirmed the world’s sixth richest man has Kiwi residency.

The development comes the same day Stuff broke the news that Page visited New Zealand earlier this year, amid Covid-19 border restrictions, after his child fell ill in Fiji.

Stuff’s investigation this week included an enquiry with MBIE on Tuesday about Page’s immigration status. MBIE’s response was: “Mr Page is not a permanent resident.”

