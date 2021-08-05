They promptly blamed racism and sexism (no joke).

Via Daily Caller:

Eight prominent female Democratic strategists reportedly met for dinner in July to discuss how they could best support a flailing Vice President Kamala Harris, who some worry could harm the party’s chances in 2022 and beyond.

The dinner was hosted by former Clinton adviser Kiki McLean and included former Obama White House communications director Jennifer Palmieri, former DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile and Obama campaign alum Stephanie Cutter, Axios reported Thursday. Harris’ polling is underwater following a series of gaffes and missteps, and former aides have alleged an abusive work environment.

A source familiar with the dinner told Axios the strategists wanted to emphasize that Harris is being treated unfairly because of her race and gender.

