Via MSN:

CNN fired three staffers for violating company policy by coming into the office unvaccinated against COVID-19, The New York Times’ Michael Grynbaum and the network’s Oliver Darcy report.

CNN has a “zero-tolerance policy” for employees being unvaccinated in the office, Grynbaum and Darcy reported, citing a memo from CEO Jeff Zucker.

“In the past week, we have been made aware of three employees who were coming to the office unvaccinated. All three have been terminated. Let me be clear – we have a zero-tolerance policy on this,” the memo said, per Darcy.

The network is one of several news organizations, including The Washington Post, The New York Times, Politico, and Insider, that will require staffers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment or if they want to come back to work in person.

A representative for CNN didn’t immediately return Insider’s request for comment.

